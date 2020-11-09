FORGOTTEN ONES: UNTOLD AND UNSEEN CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-1

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

Event Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Western Alumni, in partnership with Words-The Literary and Creative Arts Festival, brings The Forgotten Ones, featuring Western researchers, Eric Arts, Kate Choi, and Prachi Srivastava.

This moderated discussion will highlight the inequalities that have caused vulnerable populations to be hit the hardest by COVID-19 and the many ways it is taking global – and local – inequalities to even greater heights by looking at the novel coronavirus pandemic from every angle – medicine, science, education, culture, and socio-economics.

Registered participants will be provided login details by email to join the live zoom webinar.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/western/2020-11/forgotten-ones.html