(AGENPARL) – LJUBLJANA (SLOVENIA), lun 15 marzo 2021 84% of foreign travellers who

arrived to Slovenia were in transit. The COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel, therefore

the number of foreign travellers in Slovenia declined and their structure has

changed. Same-day visitors came to Slovenia mostly to visit relatives and

friends or to make trips.

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.si/StatWebResponsive/en/News/Index/9446