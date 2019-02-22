(AGENPARL) – Helsinki (Finland), ven 22 febbraio 2019

22.2.2019

Foreign Minister Soini and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland to meet in Helsinki

Foreign Minister Soini and Secretary General Jagland will discuss topical issues in the Council of Europe, such as Russia’s right to vote and non-payment of its budget contributions.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland will meet at Finlandia Hall where they will attend a high-level conference on artificial intelligence (AI). The AI Conference is one of the events hosted by the Finnish Presidency of the Council of Europe. Both Minister Soini and Secretary General Jagland will speak at the start of the Conference. The Conference will discuss the impacts of AI on human rights, the rule of law and democracy.

Minister Soini and Secretary General Jagland met last in January in Strasbourg, where topical questions concerning the organisation were also addressed. Secretary General Jagland’s previous visit to Finland took place before the start of Finland Presidency of the organisation in November 2018. Finland’s Presidency of the Council of Europe will last until the end of May 2019.

