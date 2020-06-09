martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
FORCE SPECTRA OF SINGLE BACTERIAL AMYLOID CSGA NANOFIBERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,21986-21992
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02749A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Jingqi Lv, Yingfeng Li, Kai Zhou, Pei Guo, Yang Liu, Ke Ding, Ke Li, Chao Zhong, Botao Xiao
Magnetic tweezers were used to study the force spectra of CsgA, a major protein subunit of Escherichia coli biofilms, at fibril level.
