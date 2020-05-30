FORBIDDEN ATOMIC CARBON, NITROGEN, AND OXYGEN EMISSION LINES IN THE WATER-POOR COMET C/2016 R2 (PAN-STARRS)

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 30 maggio 2020 First Author: Raghuram, S.

Instruments: UVES

ProgramIDs: 2100.C-5035

BibCode: 2020A&A…635A.108R

Context. The N 2 and CO-rich and water-depleted comet C/2016 R2 (Pan-STARRS) – hereafter “C/2016 R2” – is a unique comet for detailed spectroscopic analysis.

Aims: We aim to explore the associated photochemistry of parent species, which produces different metastable states and forbidden emissions, in this cometary coma of peculiar composition.

Methods: We reanalyzed the high-resolution spectra of comet C/2016 R2 obtained in February 2018 using the UVES spectrograph of the European Southern Observatory Very Large Telescope. Various forbidden atomic emission lines of [CI], [NI], and [OI] were observed in the optical spectrum of this comet when it was at 2.8 au from the Sun. The observed forbidden emission intensity ratios are studied in the framework of a couple-chemistry emission model.

Results: The model calculations show that CO 2 is the major source of both atomic oxygen green and red doublet emissions in the coma of C/2016 R2 (while for most comets it is generally H 2 O), whereas, CO and N 2 govern the atomic carbon and nitrogen emissions, respectively. Our modeled oxygen green-to-red-doublet and carbon-to-nitrogen emission ratios are higher by a factor of three than what is found from observations. These discrepancies could be due to uncertainties associated with photon cross sections or unknown production and/or loss sources. Our modeled oxygen green-to-red-doublet emission ratio is close to what is seen in observations when we consider an O 2 abundance with a production rate of 30% relative to the CO production rate. We constrained the mean photodissociation yield of CO, producing C(1S) at about 1%, a quantity which has not been measured in the laboratory. The collisional quenching is not a significant loss process for N(2D) though its radiative lifetime is significant (~10 h). Hence, the observed [NI] doublet-emission ratio ([NI] 5198/5200) of 1.22, which is smaller than the terrestrial measurement by a factor 1.4, is mainly due to the characteristic radiative decay of N(2D).



