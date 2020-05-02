sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Agenparl

FOR PEOPLE WITH DIABETES AND COVID-19, BLOOD SUGAR CONTROL IS KEY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 02 maggio 2020 (Cell Press) A study reported in the journal Cell Metabolism on April 30 adds to the evidence that people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) are at greater risk of a poor outcome should they become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. But there is some encouraging news: people with T2D whose blood sugar is well controlled fare much better than those with more poorly controlled blood sugar.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/cp-fpw050120.php

