lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
Agenparl

FOR FORTY YEARS THERE HAD NOT BEEN AS MANY MARRIAGES AS IN FEBRUARY

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 27 aprile 2020 For forty years there had not been as many marriages as in February, and almost nine per cent more children were born in the first two months of this year than a year earlier, the Minister of State for Family and Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Human Capacities said on the public service television news channel M1 on Friday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-human-resources/news/for-forty-years-there-had-not-been-as-many-marriages-as-in-february

