[FOOTBALL] POINT MISSES OPPORTUNITIES LATE; FALLS 29-20

VALLEY, Ala. (March 13, 2021) – After nearly a month of being on the road, the Point University football team returned to Ram Stadium Saturday afternoon, hosting the Bulldogs from Union College in a Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division matchup. The Skyhawks (1-4, 1-2) led 13-12 at halftime, but a series of near misses late in the game was too much for the Skyhawks to overcome in a 29-20 loss to Union (1-4, 1-2).

