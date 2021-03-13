domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
[FOOTBALL] POINT MISSES OPPORTUNITIES LATE; FALLS 29-20

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) sab 13 marzo 2021

VALLEY, Ala. (March 13, 2021) – After nearly a month of being on the road, the Point University football team returned to Ram Stadium Saturday afternoon, hosting the Bulldogs from Union College in a Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division matchup. The Skyhawks (1-4, 1-2) led 13-12 at halftime, but a series of near misses late in the game was too much for the Skyhawks to overcome in a 29-20 loss to Union (1-4, 1-2).

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3860

