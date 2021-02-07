[FOOTBALL] POINT FALLS IN SEASON OPENER TO NO. 13 REINHARDT

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

VALLEY, Ala. (Feb. 6, 2020) – The Point University football team opened its 2021 spring season on a rainy Saturday afternoon inside Ram Stadium against Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division foe Reinhardt University and fell to the Eagles 36-3.

After preventing the Eagles from scoring in the opening minutes, the Skyhawks came out in the first quarter with sophomore quarterback Brenton White connecting with Emery Bryant for a 34 yard gain, but Point was unable to capitalize on the play and and turned the ball back over to Reinhardt on downs.

Reinhardt answered back with a 75-yard rushing touchdown by Otis Odom to put six on the board for the Eagles. Reinhardt was able to add three more points in the first quarter off a field goal by James Hardy from 21 yards out to put the Eagles ahead 9-0 entering the second quarter.

In their opening possession in the second quarter, Reinhardt scored another touchdown and Hardy was able to connect with the point after attempt to give Reinhardt a 16-0 lead. Isaiah Blake scored Reinhardt’s touchdown from a handoff by Eagles’ quarterback, Billy Hall. The remainder of the quarter was scoreless and the Eagles led by 16 at the half.

In the third quarter, Point’s Logan Flesher put the Skyhawks on the board with a field goal to cut Reinhardt’s lead down to 13. The Eagles, however, answered right back with Hall rushing for a 65-yard touchdown, with Hardy following with the point after. The Eagles were able to add another touchdown in the closing minutes of the third quarter off a 45-yard pass from Hall to Javarsia Meadows. Point’s Connor Romo blocked the PAT attempt and the Eagles entered the final quarter ahead 29-3.

In the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks were unable to cut into Reinhardt’s lead as the Eagles forced Point to go three and out before scoring their last touchdown of the game. Hall handed the ball off to Torrance Roberts for a 13-yard touchdown, with Hardy following with the point after. Point was unable to answer back and the Eagles walked away victorious in Saturday’s season opener.

Point was led on defense by Chase Turner, who had eight tackles and assisted on two. Gary Davis followed with five solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Khalid Young finished with six tackles and Aaron Anderson and Isaiah McFarland finished with five each. On offense, Keenan Wise had 46 rushing yards and was 4 of 9 through the air with 27 passing yards. White was 2 of 11, with 50 passing yards and his longest pass being 34 yards.

Bryant led the Skyhawks in catches with two and amassed 39 yards. Timothy Gary followed with two catches for 18 yards.

Odom led Reinhardt with 92 rushing yards. Hall finished the day 10 of 16 with 160 passing yards and Meadows finished with 91 receiving yards.

Up next, the Skyhawks have a bye week next Saturday before hitting the road for the next three games. Point will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 20, against Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.







