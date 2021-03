(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 21 marzo 2021

VALLEY, Ala. (March 20, 2021) – With under four minutes remaining in the game, Chase Turner intercepted a Kentucky Christian pass and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown, but it was not enough, as the Point University football team fell 28-14 to Kentucky Christian University Saturday afternoon at Ram Stadium.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3874