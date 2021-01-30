FOODIE GUIDE TO VALENTINE’S SEASON 2021 AT DISNEY PARKS

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and our chefs and candy makers from around the world have been busy creating fun and delicious offerings to celebrate this season of love.

We have everything from adorable sweets you can grab on the go to romantic prix fixe meals with extra special touches to celebrate Valentine’s Day. We could not limit all this goodness of edible love to just one day so many of these offerings are available over multiple days. Check out all we have to offer.

Happy Valentine’s Day – SWAK!

Disneyland Resort

Marceline’s Confectionery, Downtown Disney District (available Jan. 24 – Feb. 14)

Trolley Treats (available Jan. 24 – Feb. 14)

“Bee Mine” Apple – Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, enrobed in red chocolate, and decorated in white and dark chocolate with cute little chocolate bee.

Strawberry Cake Pop – Chocolate cake pop dipped in pink strawberry-flavored chocolate and drizzled with red chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Marshmallow Wand – Marshmallow wand dipped in caramel and dark chocolate then drizzled with red and pink chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberry – Long-stemmed strawberry dipped in dark chocolate and drizzled in white chocolate.

Milk Chocolate Swirl Strawberry – Long-stemmed strawberry swirled in milk, white, and dark chocolate.

White Chocolate Dipped Strawberry – Long-stemmed strawberry dipped in white chocolate and drizzled in dark chocolate.

Pink Minnie Candy Apple – Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, coated in milk chocolate, and decorated with white chocolate, white candy-coated chocolates, glittery pink sugar, and a pink chocolate bow.

Tuxedo Strawberry (available Feb. 12,13, 14 only).

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Springs

The Ganachery (available Jan. 31 – Feb. 14)

Sweetheart Minnie Piñata – Minnie Mouse dark chocolate sphere decorated with signature red bow and red heart-shaped dots filled with marshmallow treats.

Love Note Heart Piñatas – Chocolate heart filled with heart marshmallows adorned with sweet saying for your love.

Strawberries and Champagne Ganache Squares – Dark chocolate melded with strawberries and Champagne. Whimsical Cinderella’s coach container (holds two ganache squares) available for purchase.

I Heart U Ganache Lollipop – Raspberry and dark chocolate ganache on a stick decorated with I Heart U.

Amorette’s Patisserie (available Feb. 7-14)

Dipped Strawberry Bouquet – Strawberry dipped in Guayaquil dark chocolate.

Love is in the Air Petit Cake – Pink velvet chiffon, strawberry mousse, chocolate chiffon, peanut butter filling, strawberry crisp pearls, and strawberry jelly.

Le Grand Amour Éclair – Orange marmalade and milk chocolate garnished with heart and pipette of orange-flavored liqueur.

Marketplace Snacks (available Feb. 1-28)

A Valentine Swirl – A swirl of DOLE Whip® Strawberry and Chocolate Soft-Serve with Chocolate-dipped Strawberry Garnish.

Magic Kingdom Park

Main Street Bakery (available Feb. 12-14)

Various Carts (available Feb. 12-14)

Royal Majesty – Strawberry-flavored cake pop dipped in red chocolate and coated with sprinkles.

EPCOT

Biergarten Restaurant (available Feb. 14)

Traveler’s Café (available Feb. 14)

Garden Grill Restaurant (available Feb. 14)

Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookie – Sugar cookies with heart sprinkles.

Coral Reef Restaurant (available Feb. 14)

Red Velvet Cake with white chocolate cream cheese icing, raspberry coulis, and a chocolate strawberry truffle.

Le Cellier Steakhouse (available Feb. 14)

Red Velvet Chocolate Bar – Dark chocolate crémeux, red velvet cake, white chocolate-orange-flavored liqueur, and raspberry coulis.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Masterpiece Kitchen Food Studio (available through Feb. 22)

Vanilla, rose water, and pistachio panna cotta.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts (available Feb. 2 – Mar. 1)

Valentine’s Brownie with Mousse Dome – Strawberry mousse atop a chocolate brownie with valentine heart sprinkles.

Valentine’s Cupcake – Chocolate cake, cherry filling, and vanilla frosting with a chocolate zebra-striped heart.

Restaurantosaurus Restaurant (available Feb. 2 – Mar. 1)

Flame Tree Barbecue (available Feb. 2 – Mar. 1)

Valentine’s Cupcake – Chocolate cake with milk chocolate, soft ganache filling, vanilla buttercream, and Simba and Nala chocolate coin.

Dino-Bite Snacks (available Feb. 2 – Mar. 1)

Valentine Ice Cream Sandwich – Strawberry ice cream between two chocolate cookies rolled in sprinkles.

Tiffins Restaurant (available Feb. 14)

Valentine’s Dessert – Chocolate-hazelnut mousse, pistachio cookie, berry coulis, pistachio sponge, chocolate ganache, and hazelnut liqueur-infused chocolate strawberry.

Nomad Lounge and Tiffins Restaurant (available Feb. 12-14)

Rose Rosé – Vodka, single estate rye, simple syrup, rose water, and rosé brut.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Gasparilla Island Grill, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Roaring Fork, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Contempo Café, Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Ale & Compass Marketplace, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

Beach Club Marketplace, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

Capt. Cook’s, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

BoardWalk Bakery, Disney’s BoardWalk

P&J Southern Takeout, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Primo Piatto, Disney’s Riviera Resort

Available Feb. 11-15

Valentine’s Day Cinnamon Candy Cupcake – Cinnamon sponge cake filled with red cinnamon mousse topped with heart-shaped vanilla buttercream and Mickey & Minnie chocolate garnish.

Landscape of Flavors, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining, Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Centertown Market, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Artist’s Palette, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food To Go, Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Wind & Waves Market, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Available Feb. 11-15

Call Me Sweetheart – Chocolate cupcake filled with hazelnut cream topped with chocolate hazelnut and strawberry buttercream, white chocolate heart, and strawberry crisp pearls.

Valentine’s Day Celebration Wine Package (offered Feb. 11-14)

All Resort Locations Offering Mobile Order

A bottle (187ml) of sparkling wine and two squares of dark chocolate ganache with pink raspberry center served in Cinderella’s coach container. Conveniently available on mobile order.

Topolino’s Terrance – Flavors of the Riviera, Disney’s Riviera Resort

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Menu (available Feb. 11-14)

Sparkling Wine Toast Included.

Choice of One Appetizer: Gnocchi – Duck confit, pesto bianco, garden kale, and pinole. Romaine Insalata – Ricotta, watercress, acciuga, lemon, and olio d’oliva.

Choice of One Entrée: King Salmon – Artichoke risotto, sauce vierge, upland cress, and huile d’ olive. Filet Mignon – Truffle mashed potatoes, charred barbeque onions, fungi purée, and vinaigrette. Rigatoni – Braised chicken sugo, chanterelles mushrooms, dandelion greens, broccolini, and Parmigiano-Reggiano.



Choice of One Dessert: Warm Valrhona Chocolate Cake – Sea salt caramel center, chantilly, and raspberries. Key-to-Your-Heart Dessert – Raspberry chèvre cheesecake, milk chocolate mousse, strawberry mousse heart, almond crumble, hibiscus meringues, and fresh strawberries.

Special wine pairings will be available.

Narcoossee’s, Disney Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Menu (available Feb. 11-14)

Choice of One Appetizer: Endive and Pear Salad with Gorgonzola, cherrywood-smoked bacon,

and apple-maple vinaigrette. Maine Lobster Bisque – Butter-poached lobster, coral, and chervil.

Choice of One Entrée: Grass-fed Filet Mignon served with Yukon Gold mash, roasted carrots, cipollini onions, and red wine-oxtail reduction. Pan-seared Georges Bank Day Boat Scallops served with Parisian-style gnocchi, peas, ham, and truffle-Meyer lemon cream.



Dessert: Key-to-Your-Heart Dessert – Raspberry chèvre cheesecake, milk chocolate mousse, strawberry mousse heart, almond crumble, hibiscus meringues, and fresh strawberries.

Special wine pairings will be available.

California Grill, Disney Contemporary Resort

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Menu (available Feb. 11-14)

Sparkling Wine Toast Included.

Choice of One Appetizer: Plant City Strawberry Salad – Butter lettuce, strawberry variations, corn shortbread, and avocado. Braised Beef Short Rib Wontons with doenjang miso-cola-onion sauce, crispy garlic-chili oil, radish, and pickled lotus root. Yellowfin Tuna Sampler – Maki, Oshizushi, Nigiri, Tartare served with Wasabi, pickled ginger, dashi, crispy garlic, yuzu-gooseberry gel, soy gel, and tapioca-nori puff.

Choice of One Entrée: Jumbo Scallops served with herb basmati rice, lobster, cashew chutney, bok choy, baby shiitake, and kaffir lime-coconut nage. Oak-fired Wagyu Striploin served with potato-celeriac-apple pavé, leek fondue, and fig-onion demi. Green Circle Chicken served with truffle-potato rostï, porcini cream, baby turnips, and roasted cipollini.



Dessert: Key-to-Your-Heart Dessert – Raspberry chèvre cheesecake, milk chocolate mousse, strawberry mousse heart, almond crumble, hibiscus meringues, and fresh strawberries.



Special wine pairings will be available.

Hong Kong Disneyland

Dreamer’s Lookout, Disney Explorers Lodge (available Feb. 12-14)

Dreamer’s Lookout Chocolate Gift Box – Personalized Mickey and Minnie chocolate bonbons, Mickey dark chocolate truffle, and Minnie milk chocolate truffle.

Walt’s Café, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel (available Feb. 13-14)

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Dinner – Four-course menu with caviar, veal liver, halibut, scallop, and Spanish red prawn. Included are two glasses of Champagne and one Alex and Ani bracelet for that special someone.

Shanghai Disneyland

Royal Banquet Hall, Enchanted Storybook Castle (available Feb. 14)

Valentine’s Day Dinner Set Menu for Two:

Sparkling Wine Toast Included.

Appetizer: Antipasto Misto.

Soup: Seafood Cioppino.

Entrée: Porterhouse Tagliata with Chianti Jus and Grilled Mixed Vegetables.

Dessert: Peach Mousse with Oolong Tea Jelly and Almond Joconde.

Valentine Gift: Three-Piece Chocolate Box.

Aurora, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel (available Feb. 11-17)

Aurora Spring Festival Dinner for Two

Sparkling Wine Toast Included.

Appetizers: Blue Swimmer Crab Salad and Angus Australian Beef Tartare.

Soup: Lobster Soup with Scallop Dumpling.

Choice of One Entrée: Beef Wellington. Pan-seared Canadian Halibut.



Dessert: Coconut Rice Mango Roll with Coconut Rum Ice Cream.

For guests dining on Feb. 14, they will receive a small bouquet of flowers per table and enjoy a special wine pairing.

Tokyo Disney Resort

Blue Bayou Restaurant, Tokyo Disneyland (available through Mar. 29)

Chef’s Special Course

Appetizer: Selection of Seafood – Cajun Shrimp and Marinated Seafood.

Choice of One Entrée: Roast Beef with Light Gravy. Grilled Chicken with Cream Sauce scented with Bourbon.

Choice of One Dessert: Blackcurrant Mousse. Chocolate Cake.



S.S. Columbia Dining Room, Tokyo DisneySea (available through Mar. 29)

Chef’s Special Set

Appetizer: Smoked Salmon and Barley with Marinated Scallop and Shrimp.

Choice of One Entrée: Roast Beef with Tarragon Sauce. Cod Meunière with White Wine Sauce. Roast Beef and Baked Lobster Tail with Tarragon Sauce and White Wine Sauce. Kuroge Wagyu Tenderloin Steak with Tarragon Sauce.

Dessert: Strawberry Verrine and Chocolate Cake.

