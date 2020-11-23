lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
FOODIE GUIDE TO HOLIDAY TREATS AT MAGIC KINGDOM PARK

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), lun 23 novembre 2020

A few weeks ago, we posted our Holiday Foodie Highlights showcasing just a few of our holiday offerings at  Walt Disney World Parks. Today, we are serving up the complete Foodie Guide to Holiday Treats at Magic Kingdom Park!  

Our Magic Kingdom Park chefs have created new festive tastes this holiday season … and brought back some fan favorites! From delicious cupcakes to reveal a red velvet hidden Mickey and yummy gingerbread churros with apple pie filling to delightful almond macaron Christmas trees, this holiday season at Magic Kingdom Park has a wonderful array of tasty treats! Of course, Orange Bird is back to celebrate the holidays with his own adorable sweet – An Orange Bird Christmas. 

All these delicious holiday offerings are available through Dec 31. Let us know your favorites this year! 

Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll and Twice Upon a Cupcake at Magic Kingdom Park

Main Street Bakery 

  • Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing  
  • Twice Upon a Cupcake – A confetti Christmas tree tops a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey (new) 
An Orange Bird Christmas at Magic Kingdom Park

Sunshine Tree Terrace  

  • An Orange Bird Christmas – Orange-scented white chocolate mousse filled with orange curd  
Pistachio Chai Tea Float at Magic Kingdom

Aloha Isle 

  • Pistachio Chai Tea Float – Pistachio soft–serve, spiced chai tea, and a red velvet cake pop ornament (new) 
Let It Snow Taco and Christmas Churros at Magic Kingdom Park

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café 

  • Let It Snow Taco – Sugar cookie “taco shell” filled with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse (new) 
  • Christmas Churros – Mini churros topped with red and green sugar  
Fa La La La Funnel Cake, Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree, Yule Tide Wishes and Minnie’s Merry Cherry Sundae from Magic Kingdom Park

Sleepy Hollow 

  • Fa La La La Funnel Cake – Powdered sugar funnel cake, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and holiday sprinkles (new) 

Gaston’s Tavern 

  • Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree – Almond macarons with cranberry orange filling stacked to create a Christmas tree (new) 

Pinocchio Village Haus 

  • Yule Tide Wishes – Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate ganache 

Storybook Treats 

  • Minnie’s Merry Cherry Sundae – Cherry soft–serve, hot fudge, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a Minnie bow (new) 
Chip and Dale Christmas Churro from Magic Kingdom Park

Westward Ho 

  • Chip and Dale Christmas Churros – Gingerbread churros topped with apple pie filling and chocolate chips (new) 
Just a Dream Away milkshake and Spice Up Your Holiday spicy chicken sandwich rom Magic Kingdom Park

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies 

  • Just a Dream Away – Salted caramel milkshake with silver sugar churro (new) 

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café 

  • Spice Up Your Holiday – Spicy chicken sandwich with slaw, pickles, and Sriracha aïoli with a Santa Mickey-branded brioche bun (new) 
Sugar and Spice Churros and Churro Worth Melting For from Magic Kingdom Park

Main Street Cart  

  • Sugar and Spice Churros – Christmas cookie churros with icing and holiday sprinkles served with a side of eggnog (new) 

Citrus Cart (located at the Castle Hub) 

  • Churro Worth Melting For – Cinnamon churros topped with marshmallow fluff and blue sugar (new) 
White Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket and Sven Sipper Cup from Magic Kingdom Park

Popcorn Carts (located throughout the park) 

  • White Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket (new) 

Various QuickService Locations 

  • Sven Sipper Cup 

