(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), lun 23 novembre 2020

A few weeks ago, we posted our Holiday Foodie Highlights showcasing just a few of our holiday offerings at Walt Disney World Parks. Today, we are serving up the complete Foodie Guide to Holiday Treats at Magic Kingdom Park!

Our Magic Kingdom Park chefs have created new festive tastes this holiday season … and brought back some fan favorites! From delicious cupcakes to reveal a red velvet hidden Mickey and yummy gingerbread churros with apple pie filling to delightful almond macaron Christmas trees, this holiday season at Magic Kingdom Park has a wonderful array of tasty treats! Of course, Orange Bird is back to celebrate the holidays with his own adorable sweet – An Orange Bird Christmas.

All these delicious holiday offerings are available through Dec 31. Let us know your favorites this year!

Main Street Bakery

Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing

Twice Upon a Cupcake – A confetti Christmas tree tops a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey (new)

Sunshine Tree Terrace

An Orange Bird Christmas – Orange-scented white chocolate mousse filled with orange curd

Aloha Isle

Pistachio Chai Tea Float – Pistachio soft–serve, spiced chai tea, and a red velvet cake pop ornament (new)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

Let It Snow Taco – Sugar cookie “taco shell” filled with salted caramel and spiced chocolate mousse (new)

Christmas Churros – Mini churros topped with red and green sugar

Sleepy Hollow

Fa La La La Funnel Cake – Powdered sugar funnel cake, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and holiday sprinkles (new)

Gaston’s Tavern

Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree – Almond macarons with cranberry orange filling stacked to create a Christmas tree (new)

Pinocchio Village Haus

Yule Tide Wishes – Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate ganache

Storybook Treats

Minnie’s Merry Cherry Sundae – Cherry soft–serve, hot fudge, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a Minnie bow (new)

Westward Ho

Chip and Dale Christmas Churros – Gingerbread churros topped with apple pie filling and chocolate chips (new)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Just a Dream Away – Salted caramel milkshake with silver sugar churro (new)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Spice Up Your Holiday – Spicy chicken sandwich with slaw, pickles, and Sriracha aïoli with a Santa Mickey-branded brioche bun (new)

Main Street Cart

Sugar and Spice Churros – Christmas cookie churros with icing and holiday sprinkles served with a side of eggnog (new)

Citrus Cart (located at the Castle Hub)

Churro Worth Melting For – Cinnamon churros topped with marshmallow fluff and blue sugar (new)

Popcorn Carts (located throughout the park)

White Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket (new)

Various Quick–Service Locations

Sven Sipper Cup

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/nrMev-YEhdk/