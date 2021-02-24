FOOD SYSTEMS LESSONS FROM COVID-19: FROM UNDERSTANDING FRAGILITIES TO BUILDING RESILIENCE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 24 febbraio 2021 (International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)) Researchers from the CGIAR conducted the first world-level assessment of the impacts of COVID-19 on food security. This is the first retrospective assessment of the pandemic impact completed at the global scale, covering the entire 12 months of 2020. Their analysis, which will be presented in a March 2 webinar, highlights points of vulnerability and resilience, identifies who suffered and who benefitted, and examines how lockdowns and other policies shaped outcomes.

