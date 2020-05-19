FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), mar 19 maggio 2020

19 May 2020

Image from Taste.com.au

We all seek more comfort as we adjust to changes. With food on our minds, let’s find new ways to stay sated and nourished, with a little help from our colleagues.

Making healthy choices

Meet Jane Dancey and Shirley Phan, our in-house dietitians. Working out of the Health and Wellbeing team, Jane and Shirley make sure we all have a chance to consider good food options, both on campus and in our daily lives.

Together with content producer Tong Wang from Food and Retail, they’ve made a series of short cooking videos, shared in the Everyone at Monash and the Monash Wellbeing groups on Workplace.

Each recipe has been carefully curated with your health in mind, and the love and effort shows.

“Everyone’s going through a tough time now, and our eating habits may shift too,” says Shirley.

“However we’re feeling, it’s okay to take a break, but we need to keep looking after ourselves and our families.”

“Eating well is part of that care and nurturing, for now and for the years to come.”

Let’s cook

Here are the first four videos. Keep an eye out for more through the year!

Be well at Monash

Health and Wellbeing have set up a special website for you to stay healthy, physically and mentally, during the COVID-19 situation. Access everything, from sport to healthy eating, on the Be Well at Monash site.

More information

