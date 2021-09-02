(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 CLOSE-UP. Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt, Paula Modersohn-Becker, Lotte Laserstein, Frida Kahlo, Alice Neel, Marlene Dumas, Cindy Sherman, Elizabeth Peyton 19 September 2021 – 2 January 2022

CLOSE-UP. Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt, Paula Modersohn-Becker, Lotte Laserstein, Frida Kahlo, Alice Neel, Marlene Dumas,Cindy Sherman, Elizabeth Peyton

19 September 2021 – 2 January 2022

The exhibition “CLOSE-UP” will present works by nine female artists occupying prominent positions within the history of modern art from 1870 to the present day. The exhibition focusses on the artists’ gaze on its surroundings, finding expression in the portraits of themselves and others.

You are warmly invited to attend the press preview on Friday 17 September from 10.00am and the press conference at 11.00am at the Fondation Beyeler, Renzo Piano Hall. Speakers: Sam Keller, Director of the Fondation Beyeler and Theodora Vischer, Chief Curator of the Fondation Beyeler and curator of the exhibition.

The exhibition centres on artists united in their emphasis on the depiction of the human figure – in the form of the portrait and the self-portrait. The French painter Berthe Morisot and the American Mary Cassatt, both active in the 1870s and 1880s in Paris, the then centre of contemporary art; the German Paula Modersohn-Becker, moving in the early 1900s between cosmopolitan Paris and the north German provincial town of Worpswede; the German Lotte Laserstein, active from 1925 to 1933 in Berlin during the later years of the Weimar Republic; Frida Kahlo, who worked from the early 1920s until around 1950 in Mexico City, during the consolidation and institutionalization of the Mexican state in the aftermath of the Revolution; the American Alice Neel, with a practice spanning the late 1920s to the 1980s, at first in Cuba and then in Manhattan, moving between Greenwich Village, Spanish Harlem, and the Upper West Side; Marlene Dumas, born in South Africa, who grew up in Cape Town when apartheid was at its height, before relocating in 1976 to work in Amsterdam; from the same period, the American Cindy Sherman, based in New York, the Western centre of contemporary art established by the new post-war generation; and finally, the American Elizabeth Peyton, travelling back and forth between New York and Western Europe since the 1990s.

FONDATION BEYELER

Beyeler Museum AG

www.fondationbeyeler.ch

Fondation Beyeler opening hours: 10am to 6pm daily, Wednesday 10am to 8pm

Opening hours during Art Basel (19 – 26 September): daily 9 am to 9 pm

Image:

Lotte Laserstein, Self-Portrait with White Collar (Selbstporträt mit weissem Kragen), c. 1923, oil on cardboard, 32 x 24 cm, Private Collection Germany; © 2021, ProLitteris, Zurich; Photo: © Lotte-Laserstein-Archiv Krausse, Berlin/Dietmar Katz, Berlin

