(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 14 giugno 2021 Victoria Madaris shows Roman Malone, a rising U.S. senator, around her picturesque Catalina Cove at the encouragement of her matchmaking great-grandmother despite her mistrust of politicians.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205432053