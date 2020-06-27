FOLLOW ALONG WITH OUR CAST MEMBERS FOR AN INSIDE LOOK AT DISNEYLAND PARIS AND DISNEY’S ANIMAL KINGDOM

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 27 giugno 2020

Last month, during a special Twitter takeover, we gave you an inside peek at the magic that’s still taking place at Disney California Adventure park, Magic Kingdom Park and Aulani Resort while we’re temporarily closed.

This week, the takeover went international – with cast members taking us on two spectacular journeys: a trip around Disneyland Paris with the ambassador team, and a safari through Disney’s Animal Kingdom with Dr. Mark Penning. If you missed any of the fun on Twitter, here’s a look back at this very special day.

Disneyland Paris Resort (@EuroDisneyEN)

Hi there! We’re the Disneyland Paris Ambassadors, and we’re taking over our corporate news feed for the day. We recently visited the Resort, and of course we had to take some snapshots to share with you! ✨ #DisneyCastLife #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/X30ahKq9gX — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

Which way to go? Fantasyland, Frontierland… too many options! Yes, we know Disneyland Park very well and no, we don’t really need a map, but it’s so nostalgic… 🗺 #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/L4Cvx3KwBn — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

While roaming Main Street, U.S.A., we bumped into some of our Magic Keepers: Maintenance Cast Members who continue to take care of our attractions during the temporary closure! #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/WVa867o5fL — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

What better place to wish for fun and laughter at our Parks than the wishing well near Sleeping Beauty Castle? 🙏 #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/YCsGXuKeGw — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

Before heading out to Walt Disney Studios Park, we were able to see how our Nature & Environment team continues to take care of our landscaping. 🌱 #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/LZZyKWIgNA — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

Speaking of an iconic view – curious to see how it will look like in the future! #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/XwotUcJBba — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

Of course, we had to check out the Hotels too. Sending some love to our Cast who continue the magic for our Guests beyond the Parks! #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/U7QhKz5aKb — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

I’m SO excited about Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and can’t wait to see it open! I’ll probably still be shouting Avengers Assemble weeks after… 💪 #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/4kTwBZUdHW — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

This concludes our peek at our Parks, Hotels and Disney Village. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we enjoyed making these pictures! Our friends to the west are starting their day, let’s see what’s happening @WaltDisneyWorld! #DisneyCastLife #DisneyAmbassador #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/kmpVhkOhnl — Euro Disney Group (@EuroDisneyEN) June 26, 2020

Disney’s Animal Kingdom (@WaltDisneyWorld)

Touring #DisneylandParis was fun. Jambo! I’m Dr. Mark Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment. Earlier today I captured this sunrise selfie on the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Let’s see what our animals are up to today. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/pjv7Nsrw2g — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Mornings are my favorite time here because it’s so relaxing. Looks like these Ankole feel the same way. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/v0qbGKuRTr — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Each morning the Animal Care Team provides a balanced diet and enrichment for our animals to discover. Tigers have a keen sense of smell. They love when we put perfume on plants, and it’s fun to watch them sniff and roll around in it. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/QYzH0B9wPE — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

This is Jabari, who was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in January. They grow “up” so fast. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/0J1lc3GlOG — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Hyena may have a reputation for being intimidating. In fact this girl Scooter and our other hyena Zawadi prove that these animals are highly intelligent and an important part of the ecosystem. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/Sla6TeMI1A — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Who doesn’t love meerkats? Though they’d probably disagree with my thoughts about hyena. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/nhNEkyzOl4 — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Did you know that Cast Members care for more than 26 species of birds in the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail aviary alone? This is a Crested Coua, which is native to Madagascar. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/g8re83xxBK — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

1-year-old Grace, a Western Lowland Gorilla, and her mom Kashata still stay close together, but Grace loves to explore and play. She is another success of the Species Survival Plan overseen by #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/PAQcBJfO4G — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Komodo dragons, like Ghidra here, are ectotherms. They change their surroundings to maintain consistent body temperature. You can find them sunning in the morning and relaxing in shade later in the day. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/HcrZshjAmt — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Our Rodrigues Fruit Bats are hanging around waiting for your return. #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/csapl5yM85 — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

Tigers are a highlight of the Maharajah Jungle Trek here in Asia. I was excited to come across Jeda keeping guard over ruins in the Anandapur Village. Isn’t he magnificent? #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/tg9tFrLSue — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

I hope you enjoyed our stroll today. There’s so much more to see and do here at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Our entire Cast is eager to welcome you back when the park reopens July 11! #DisneyAnimals #DisneyCastLife pic.twitter.com/ldRtR20yeF — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) June 26, 2020

