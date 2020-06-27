sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Breaking News

Agenparl

FOLLOW ALONG WITH OUR CAST MEMBERS FOR AN INSIDE LOOK AT DISNEYLAND PARIS AND DISNEY’S ANIMAL KINGDOM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 27 giugno 2020

Last month, during a special Twitter takeover, we gave you an inside peek at the magic that’s still taking place at Disney California Adventure park, Magic Kingdom Park and Aulani Resort while we’re temporarily closed.

This week, the takeover went international – with cast members taking us on two spectacular journeys: a trip around Disneyland Paris with the ambassador team, and a safari through Disney’s Animal Kingdom with Dr. Mark Penning. If you missed any of the fun on Twitter, here’s a look back at this very special day.

Disneyland Paris Resort (@EuroDisneyEN)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom (@WaltDisneyWorld

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/pzdwhQCHpVQ/

