The American Folklife Center is happy to announce a two-part series of hour-long online Zoom presentations with live Q&A featuring recent and current Archie Green Fellows discussing the impact of the pandemic on their fieldwork experiences. We’re calling the event Occupational Folklife and Fieldwork in the Post-Pandemic World:Adaptation, Innovation, and the Future, Parts 1 & 2. Registration is required, but don’t worry…you’ll find the registration links in the post at the link!

Each of the program’s two parts will feature live 15-20 minute presentations by two Archie Green Fellows (AGF) with Nancy Groce serving as moderator. Nancy is an AFC staff folklorist and director of the AGF program, as well as the host of ourAmerica Workspodcast. The discussions will be on two successive Tuesdays, July 13 and July 20.

Prior to the pandemic, Archie Green Fellows’ research, like so much folklife research, was predicated on in-depth in-person interviews documenting the experiences of contemporary American workers. The in-person aspect of the documentation process was, of course, severely disrupted by the pandemic. This 2-part series will explore these researchers’ adaptation to virtual research, describing what worked or didn’t work as they were forced to modify their methodologies and change to virtual online interviewing, as well as how they addressed or are addressing the challenges. Presentations will be followed by a short moderator-led discussion among participants, after which the speakers will respond to questions from pre-registered attendees.

The Archie Green Fellows for part 1 on July 13 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time will include oral historian Sarah Filkins, who interviewed prominent women architects; and folklorist Ed Millar, who is in the midst of interviewing dirt track workers at western New York’s Ransomville Speedway.

Part 2 on July 20 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time will feature oral historian Alana Glazer, who is interviewing nurses working at Veterans Administration hospitals; and folklorists Josephine McRobbie and Joseph O’Connell, who documented midwives, doulas and other birth workers in North Carolina.

Please join us–we’d love to have your presence, and your input, at these timely panels. Register at the link!

