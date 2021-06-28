(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Please Join us on June 30 at noon Eastern time for a half-hour concert in the Homegrown at Home series:

Tenzin Choegyal: Tibetan Music from Australia

Tenzin Choegyal is a Tibetan/Australian artist, composer, activist, musical director and cultural ambassador, widely considered one of the world’s finest musicians with Tibetan heritage. He feels a particular connection to the music of the high Himalayan plateau and, as a son of Tibetan nomads, he remains dedicated to preserving the musical traditions of his ancestors. Tenzin is a master of the lingbu (bamboo flute) and the dranyen (three-stringed lute) but is best known for his extraordinary vocal ability and performance of droklu, the nomadic music of his parents. Tenzin’s original compositions are inspired by Buddhist texts and poetry, traditional nomadic songs and playful folk tunes that reflect the experiences of the Tibetan people. Tenzin also embraces opportunities to take his music into more contemporary, uncharted territory, both in the studio and on stage. Tenzin is a regular at festivals and events in throughout Australia, and has performed in New Zealand, Japan, India, Germany, Bali, Bangladesh, New Caledonia, Russia and the United States. Tenzin has nine independent albums, three of them with his fusion band Tibet2Timbuk2. His collaborative albums include The Last Dalai Lama? with Philip Glass and Songs from the Bardo with Laurie Anderson and Jesse Paris Smith – a moving interpretation of the Tibetan Book of the Dead, which was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award.

At the link, you’ll find the Folklife Concerts page. Look down the list of links for each concert; selecting that concert page will get you all the ways to watch!

🔊 Listen to this