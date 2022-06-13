Folklife News & Events: Special In-Person Evening Concert June 16: GRAMMY Winners Ranky Tanky

(AGENPARL) – lun 13 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Folklife News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Join us for the American Folklife Center’s Only In-Person Homegrown 2022 concert, June 16 8:00 pm at the Library of Congress. GRAMMY Winners Ranky Tanky!

This concert is presented in collaboration with the Library of Congress Music Division. Admission is free, but registration is required. Find registration information at the link!

GRAMMY Award-winning quintet Ranky Tanky comes to the Library of Congress to rock the Coolidge Auditorium with its upbeat and contagious energy. The South Carolina-based band is known for its jazz, blues, gospel, and R&B fusion arrangements of traditional Gullah music from America’s Southeast. In its mini-residency at the Library, the band will explore the archives, confer with curators, record educational videos, and conclude their time with an exuberant concert. Join us for a Juneteenth celebration with Ranky Tanky.

🔊 Listen to this