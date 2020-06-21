FOLKLIFE NEWS & EVENTS: ONLINE CONCERT THIS WEDNESDAY AT NOON: STEVE RILEY!

(AGENPARL) – dom 21 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Folklife News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Online Concert This Wednesday at Noon: Cajun Music with Steve Riley! [ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/?loclr=eafe ]

To watch the video, follow this link to the Folklife Concerts page. From there follow the link to this week's concert. On the page for this week's concert, you'll see a section called "How to Watch." To view the concert during the premiere with the ability to chat, select "Facebook." If it's after the premiere time or you don't care about the chat, you should be able to watch it right on its concert page, or follow the other link to YouTube, if you prefer not to watch on FaceBook.

At the link you’ll find the full list of upcoming concerts. After this coming Wednesday’s concert of *Cajun music with Steve Riley*, the following Wednesday’s concert will be a program of*mostly traditional songs with the great John McCutcheon*.

More about this week’s artist:Grammy-winning musician*Steve Riley*is a widely acclaimed master of the Cajun accordion. He began his musical career at seven, growing up in Mamou, Louisiana. As a teenager he honed his craft as a student of Dewey Balfa, touring and playing throughout south Louisiana with Dewey until his death in 1992. For the past thirty one years, Steve and his renowned group, the Mamou Playboys, have traveled the United States and the world as ambassadors of Cajun music and culture. Also a music teacher of thirty years, Steve has passed his love of music to his two sons, Burke Riley, ten, and Dolsy Riley, seven. They both play multiple instruments like their father and have already logged several hours playing and singing onstage with him. In this concert father and sons perform together as The Riley Family Band.

