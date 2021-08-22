(AGENPARL) – dom 22 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife News & Events from the Library of Congress.

[Social Media Folklife ]

This is a reminder about the second part of the American Folklife Center’s program Traditional Folklore in a Digital World, which takes place on August 24, 2021, examining some of the ways folklore is spread, discussed, and transformed in the digital environment. The symposium will bring together influential figures in social media who are helping define what folklore is in the 21st century. It will consist of a Zoom-based panel bringing together four compelling leaders in online folklore, who will present a brief rundown of what they do, and then take questions from the audience. AFC staff will be there to moderate and direct the questions. We hope you’ll join us for a fascinating discussion. It’s free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration information is at the link!

The Social Media panel will take place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 10:30 am Eastern Time. It will last about two hours and include a short break. The Social Media world is represented by Dee Dee Chainey, a creator of the twitter hashtag event #FolkloreThursday, which went on to become an online magazine, and which led Chainey to author a series of influential folklore books; Andy Paciorek, an artist and writer who created the Folk Horror Revival Facebook community and Wyrd Harvest Press; and Sara Cleto and Brittany Warman, creators of the award-winning Carterhaugh School of Folklore and the Fantastic, which also maintains blogs, a Facebook page, and an online community.

Please join us for a fascinating discussion of traditional folklore in a digital world!

🔊 Listen to this