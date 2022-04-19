(AGENPARL) – mar 19 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Folklife News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Join us for the American Folklife Center’s first Homegrown 2022 concert, starting April 20 at noon. Kongero: Swedish Folk’appella

Kongero is a Swedish vocal group, consisting of four women who sing folksongs: Lotta Andersson, Emma Björling, Sofia Hultqvist Kott, and Anna Wikénius. Since 2005, they have performed their polyphonic a cappella folk music (which they have dubbed Folk’appella) all over Europe, Asia, and the Americas, singing in concerts and leading workshops in traditional Swedish vocal music and vocal harmonies. Kongero’s repertoire consists of traditional and original songs and tunes. Traditionally, Swedish songs were sung solo by a woman, with Swedish mouth music most often performed solo by a man. Kongero add harmonies and arrangements created by the band members. Kongero’s music tells tales of life, with moving love songs, dramatic medieval ballads, witty ditties, and spirited dances, all sung in their native Swedish tongue. Kongero’s polyphonic music is characterized by tight harmonies, stirring rhythms, and the clarity of their beautiful voices, which bring traditional Swedish folksongs into modern times.

Along with Kongero’s concert, you’ll find an interview with the singers…all at our blog Folklife Today. The videos won’t appear until about noon on April 20, at which point they’ll be at the link! If you visit the link before that, you can check out our blog…and subscribe!

🔊 Listen to this