FOLKLIFE NEWS & EVENTS: ARCHIVE CHALLENGE ON DAILY ANTIDOTE OF SONG MARCH 15-21 NOON

(AGENPARL) – sab 13 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Archive Challenge on Daily Antidote of Song March 15-21 Noon [ https://blogs.loc.gov/folklife/2021/03/get-your-daily-dose-of-archive-challenge-the-week-of-march-15/?loclr=eafe ]

Every day next week, March 15-21, at noon Eastern time, you can listen to, and sing along with, a respected musician performing a traditional song from the American Folklife Center archive at the Library of Congress. That’s because next week, the American Folklife Center is working with the Daily Antidote of Song, a daily online concert and singalong in which diverse singers lead a single song each day at noon Eastern time. Next week, starting March 15, all the singers will be performing songs they learned from the AFC archive! AFC staff members Stephen Winick and Jennifer Cutting will be there to co-host each day’s Antidote as well. Singers for next week’s Archive Challenge week include Steve Winick & Jennifer Cutting of the AFC staff on March 15; old-time duo Low Lily (Liz Simmons & Flynn Cohen) on March 16; All-Ireland champion singer Kevin Elam on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17; “The American Songster,” Dom Flemons, a Grammy-award winner for his work with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, on March 18; Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, a Grammy-winning duo specializing in old-time music and children’s music on March 19; Hubby Jenkins, another alumnus of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, on March 20; and Kumera Zekarias, an eclectic musician who has performed for us in the Coolidge Auditorium, on March 21.

At the link find a blog post with all the ways to watch, as well as links to the field recordings and general information about the Daily Antidote of Song and the Archive Challenge. The Daily Antidote of Song is produced by Washington Revels and Carpe Diem Arts.

Click here for more information [ https://blogs.loc.gov/folklife/2021/03/get-your-daily-dose-of-archive-challenge-the-week-of-march-15/?loclr=eafe ].

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]