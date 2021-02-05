(AGENPARL) – DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, ven 05 febbraio 2021

The Commissioner has issued a decision notice under the Freedom of Information Act 2015 following receipt of a request for review.

This relates to the application of a qualified exemption without sight of the information and the subsequent upholding of that decision at internal review, without sight of the information. Good practice advice has been given in that regard and with regard to compliance with the Council of Ministers’ Code of Practice issued under section 60 of the Freedom of Information Act 2015.

The decision notice is published below. Decision notices issued by the Commissioner can be found in the document library at https://www.inforights.im/document-library/freedom-of-information-notices/ and with summary information at https://www.inforights.im/organisations/freedom-of-information/decision-notices/

Fonte/Source: https://www.inforights.im/organisations/latest-news-updates/2021/feb/foi-decision-notice-issued/