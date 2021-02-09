(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, mar 09 febbraio 2021
Focus on Betelgeuse
HST Proposal 16216
Andrea Dupree (publications @ ADS)
Smithsonian Institution Astrophysical Observatory
Cycle: 28
Category: Stellar Physics
Proposal type: GO
Status: scheduling
Proposal Abstract
Multiple ultraviolet spectra of the nearby red supergiant,
Betelgeuse, using STIS will enable spatially resolved measures
of chromospheric structure and mass inflows and outflows. An HST
campaign of 3 cycles will be complemented by multi-frequency
photometry, spectroscopy, interferometry, and polarimetry at radio,
infrared, and optical wavelengths in order to map surface structures
and their variability, and the extended outer atmosphere over both
the short (400-day) and long secondary (2000-day) periods of this
supergiant. These observations, coupled with detailed modeling
and simulations, will probe the structure, the dynamics, and the
mass loss from Betelgeuse in unprecedented detail and provide crucial
insights into the atmospheric physics and wind-driving mechanisms
of red supergiants.
Publications referencing this proposal
- No papers listed in database for this Proposal ID
Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=16216