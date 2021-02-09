(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, mar 09 febbraio 2021

Focus on Betelgeuse

HST Proposal 16216

Andrea Dupree

Smithsonian Institution Astrophysical Observatory

Cycle: 28

Category: Stellar Physics

Proposal type: GO

Status: scheduling

Proposal Abstract

Multiple ultraviolet spectra of the nearby red supergiant,

Betelgeuse, using STIS will enable spatially resolved measures

of chromospheric structure and mass inflows and outflows. An HST

campaign of 3 cycles will be complemented by multi-frequency

photometry, spectroscopy, interferometry, and polarimetry at radio,

infrared, and optical wavelengths in order to map surface structures

and their variability, and the extended outer atmosphere over both

the short (400-day) and long secondary (2000-day) periods of this

supergiant. These observations, coupled with detailed modeling

and simulations, will probe the structure, the dynamics, and the

mass loss from Betelgeuse in unprecedented detail and provide crucial

insights into the atmospheric physics and wind-driving mechanisms

of red supergiants.

Publications referencing this proposal

No papers listed in database for this Proposal ID

