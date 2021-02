Submission deadline: 15 February 2021 (registration form) The FNR is excited to announce the second edition of its Science Image Competition!

Spanning four categories, the award-winning works will receive a 1000 EUR prize and will be widely displayed.

This project has multiple aims: to show the growing role of images in scientific research, to reveal how scientific work is conducted, to give a face to the researchers conducting it and to present various ways to engage the public with science.

Who can participate?

All researchers and science communicators working at a public research institution in Luxembourg are eligible to participate. The works must have been produced less than 24 months before the deadline for submitting entries. More info