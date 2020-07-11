FLYING THE FLAG WITH PRIDE

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), sab 11 luglio 2020
11 July 2020
The European Patent Office flies today the iconic
rainbow flag to mark the opening of the Munich Christopher Street Day
celebrations and to show its support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and
Transgender (LGBT+) community at its headquarters of
the Isar building.
Christopher Street Day is an annual Lesbian, Gay,
Bisexual and Transgender community celebration, characterised by vibrant events
in cities throughout Europe and aiming at raising awareness of the
rights of LGBT+ people. Tens of thousands of revellers and supporters
participate each year but as a result of coronavirus, these mass gatherings
were cancelled or postponed.
In Munich, the Christopher Street Day celebrations would
have taken place today and while the event was cancelled, the spirit of
diversity remains. Nellie Simon, EPO Vice President Corporate Services and
chair of the organisation’s Diversity & Inclusion Panel, was in attendance
at the EPO’s Munich flag raising and stated “We can become the collaborative
and engaged organisation we aspire to be, when everyone at the Office can work
and live in a state of inclusion and appreciation of our diversity”.
Diversity and inclusion (D&I) feature in
the EPO’s Strategic Plan. The recently published Annual Review 2019 highlights
several successful D&I measures the Office has carried out in the past
year – these include a mentorship programme for women, a new
disability policy, and D&I training for managers.
The EPO is also a signatory of
the Charta der Vielfalt, an initiative aimed at promoting
diversity in companies and institutions. Signatories pledge to encourage a work
environment that is free of bias, and values all employees regardless of
gender, nationality, ethnic origin, religion or worldview, physical ability,
age, sexual orientation and identity. The Office signed the charter
in 2010, the same year it officially recognised same-sex marriages.
On 31 July, on the occasion of the start of the
Amsterdam Christopher Street festivities, the EPO will also be flying the
rainbow flag at its offices in The Hague.
About Christopher Street Day
Though now a global celebration of diversity,
Christopher Street Day has its origins in civil rights protest. The movement began
as a response to police assaults on members of the LGBT+ community in New
York in 1969, and later became an occasion to observe this historical turning
point. Berlin and Bremen were the first German cities to join the remembrance
in 1979, with Munich following one year later. Celebrations in Bavaria’s
capital attract crowds exceeding 150 000 people.
Further information:
Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/news-events/news/2020/20200711.html