FLYING THE FLAG WITH PRIDE

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), sab 11 luglio 2020

11 July 2020

The European Patent Office flies today the iconic

rainbow flag to mark the opening of the Munich Christopher Street Day

celebrations and to show its support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and

Transgender (LGBT+) community at its headquarters of

the Isar building.

Christopher Street Day is an annual Lesbian, Gay,

Bisexual and Transgender community celebration, characterised by vibrant events

in cities throughout Europe and aiming at raising awareness of the

rights of LGBT+ people. Tens of thousands of revellers and supporters

participate each year but as a result of coronavirus, these mass gatherings

were cancelled or postponed.

EPO Vice President Corporate Services and chair of the organisation’s Diversity & Inclusion Panel Nellie Simon raises the rainbow flag

In Munich, the Christopher Street Day celebrations would

have taken place today and while the event was cancelled, the spirit of

diversity remains. Nellie Simon, EPO Vice President Corporate Services and

chair of the organisation’s Diversity & Inclusion Panel, was in attendance

at the EPO’s Munich flag raising and stated “We can become the collaborative

and engaged organisation we aspire to be, when everyone at the Office can work

and live in a state of inclusion and appreciation of our diversity”.

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) feature in

the EPO’s Strategic Plan. The recently published Annual Review 2019 highlights

several successful D&I measures the Office has carried out in the past

year – these include a mentorship programme for women, a new

disability policy, and D&I training for managers.

The EPO is also a signatory of

the Charta der Vielfalt, an initiative aimed at promoting

diversity in companies and institutions. Signatories pledge to encourage a work

environment that is free of bias, and values all employees regardless of

gender, nationality, ethnic origin, religion or worldview, physical ability,

age, sexual orientation and identity. The Office signed the charter

in 2010, the same year it officially recognised same-sex marriages.

On 31 July, on the occasion of the start of the

Amsterdam Christopher Street festivities, the EPO will also be flying the

rainbow flag at its offices in The Hague.

About Christopher Street Day



Though now a global celebration of diversity,

Christopher Street Day has its origins in civil rights protest. The movement began

as a response to police assaults on members of the LGBT+ community in New

York in 1969, and later became an occasion to observe this historical turning

point. Berlin and Bremen were the first German cities to join the remembrance

in 1979, with Munich following one year later. Celebrations in Bavaria’s

capital attract crowds exceeding 150 000 people.

Further information:

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/news-events/news/2020/20200711.html