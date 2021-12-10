(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 Are you traveling for the holidays? FlyHealthy.gov has all the information you need to travel safely this holiday season.

Get Health and Safety Guidance for Every Step of Your Trip

Are you boarding a plane this holiday season? FlyHealthy.gov is your guide to official travel-related information. From planning your trip to arriving at your destination, the website walks you through each step of the travel process. Find health and information like:

Tips for the airport, in the air and when you return home

Official international COVID-19 travel policies

Answers to frequently asked questions

[Learn more from FlyHealthy.gov.](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Btc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VW09j86CTlYJW4ggsnj3tn7Q3W1-ywb14BWPtPN8tN9C13q3n5V1-WJV7CgFJ5Vmkx6Z18BPHnW8rKnzp3QWS_3W5Lh7VR2TVcYSW4vx85Y7x2wDsVKQrwV56nsbHW1LBgGD3mdZffW39Vnkr7RdpXdW6jM3_p1RJGRcW7QrfQZ5Dm3kfW3gtMQ13M1q72W5n68d51QVQfDN5TvZphCZLJnW4fP1L9161k0DN25GttWNP9l_Vlvqhb2Rsk-5W8K3_9M4ptk5yW6wM_xK4GnVh1W25NTRs8twTL1W1Hh7DN80_yCtV9n57C3kYm-439lS1)

