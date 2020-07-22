FLY-THROUGH DISHES UP ESPLANADE’S NEW LOOK

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

The harmonising of contemporary dining, connecting footpaths and tropical greenery is highlighted in a new 3D fly-through released today that provides a glimpse of what the upgraded Cairns Esplanade Dining Precinct will look like once completed.

Construction is about to start on the $28 million project, which was fast-tracked in May to limit the disruption to traders and maximise the city’s appeal once tourists return.

In order to facilitate an accelerated program, Council has adopted a three-staged delivery which includes construction of the footpath as the first stage; second stage will be the construction of the road and landscaping in September and the outdoor dining area in October; and the completion of the last stage in February 2021.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said Council appreciated that there would be some disruption to traders, but it was better to have this important project completed as soon as possible to be ready for the return of more visitors to the city.

“We need to make the most of this stunning location and redevelopment of the Esplanade Dining Precinct will certainly enhance the experience for those visiting our city,” Cr Manning said.

“No one likes the disruption these works will cause, but by undertaking these works now, we will be ready for the return of strong visitor numbers.”

Council today also endorsed the establishment of the Esplanade Dining Precinct Advisory Committee, which includes the Mayor, Deputy Mayor Terry James, Division 5 Councillor Amy Eden and CEO John Andrejic, to assist the project meeting the new timeframes.

A report to Council also revealed cost estimates based on 30 per cent detailed designs of the project, indicate that construction is on track to be delivered on budget.

The new flythrough, along with refined concept designs, highlight the Esplanade Dining Precinct’s engaging layout, which features new contemporary awnings that offer better weather protection, an extended dining area, modified and gently curving road alignment, inviting vertical gardens and grassed mounds, and extra footpaths to improve pedestrian connectivity.

The retention of one-way traffic along Esplanade allows for safer pedestrian movements and will also reduce unwanted noise. The design of the road and footpath also allows the precinct to be easily transformed into a pedestrian-only space for major public events.

Two new 3D fly-throughs can be viewed on Council website at www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/major-projects/esplanade-dining-precinct

