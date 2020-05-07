FLY ASH GEOPOLYMER CONCRETE: SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED RESISTANCE TO EXTREME ALKALI ATTACK

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 07 maggio 2020 (University of Johannesburg) Fly ash generated by coal-fired power stations is a global environmental headache, creating groundwater and air pollution from vast landfills and ash dams. The waste product can be repurposed into geopolymer concrete, such as precast heat-cured structural elements for buildings. However, a critical durability problem has been low resistance to extreme alkali attack. UJ researchers found that high temperature heat-treatment at 200 degrees Celsius can halve this harmful mechanism in fly ash geopolymer concretes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoj-fag050620.php