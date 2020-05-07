venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Breaking News

SUPPORTING UN PEACEKEEPING

PREVENTING SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE

THE FEDERAL DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ETHIOPIA : REQUESTS FOR PURCHASING UNDER THE…

OVER 1 MILLION FOOD BOXES DELIVERED TO THOSE MOST AT RISK FROM…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 6 MAY…

9 MAY EUROPE DAY 2020 IN CANADA

ESFA UPDATE: 6 MAY 2020

CONTRATTO DI PROGRAMMA MIT-RFI: ESPRESSO PARERE SU SCHEMA DLGS IN 8A COMMISSIONE

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 213

COVID-19, ANCORA UN CASO DI CONTAGIO IN VATICANO

Agenparl

FLY ASH GEOPOLYMER CONCRETE: SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED RESISTANCE TO EXTREME ALKALI ATTACK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 07 maggio 2020 (University of Johannesburg) Fly ash generated by coal-fired power stations is a global environmental headache, creating groundwater and air pollution from vast landfills and ash dams. The waste product can be repurposed into geopolymer concrete, such as precast heat-cured structural elements for buildings. However, a critical durability problem has been low resistance to extreme alkali attack. UJ researchers found that high temperature heat-treatment at 200 degrees Celsius can halve this harmful mechanism in fly ash geopolymer concretes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoj-fag050620.php

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0678-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WP9XVV

Redazione

CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ISSUES CLARIFICATIONS TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS APPLYING FOR PPP LOANS

Redazione

VANCOUVER COASTAL HEALTH

Redazione

SADDLE-CURVATURE INSTABILITY OF LIPID BILAYER INDUCED BY AMPHIPATHICPEPTIDES: A MOLECULAR MODEL

Redazione

WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT DONATES MATERIALS FOR ORLANDO BALLET TO CREATE FABRIC FACE COVERINGS FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA COMMUNITIES

Redazione

OHIO NATIONAL GUARD ON FRONT LINES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC: SOLDIERS, AIRMEN PROVIDE MEDICAL ASSISTANCE AT FEDERAL PRISON

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More