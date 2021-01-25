FLUORINE-INDUCED AGGREGATE-INTERLOCKING FOR COLOR-TUNABLE ORGANIC AFTERGLOW WITH A SIMULTANEOUSLY IMPROVED EFFICIENCY AND LIFETIME

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06025A, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Hui Li, Huanhuan Li, Jie Gu, Fei He, Hao Peng, Ye Tao, Dan Tian, Qingqing Yang, Ping Li, Chao Zheng, Wei Huang, Runfeng Chen

Through the fluorine-induced aggregate-interlocking (FIAI) strategy, the designed afterglow materials showed both improved quantum yields and prolonged lifetimes by breaking through the intrinsic bottlenecks of organic afterglow.

