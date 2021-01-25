FLUORINE-INDUCED AGGREGATE-INTERLOCKING FOR COLOR-TUNABLE ORGANIC AFTERGLOW WITH A SIMULTANEOUSLY IMPROVED EFFICIENCY AND LIFETIME

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06025A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Hui Li, Huanhuan Li, Jie Gu, Fei He, Hao Peng, Ye Tao, Dan Tian, Qingqing Yang, Ping Li, Chao Zheng, Wei Huang, Runfeng Chen
Through the fluorine-induced aggregate-interlocking (FIAI) strategy, the designed afterglow materials showed both improved quantum yields and prolonged lifetimes by breaking through the intrinsic bottlenecks of organic afterglow.
