FLUORESCENT NANOCOMPOSITES BASED ON GOLD NANOCLUSTERS FOR METAL ION DETECTION AND WHITE LIGHT EMITTING DIODES

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR09141C, Paper

Yongjie Zhang, Ning Feng, Shujin Zhou, Xia Xin

Two nonocomposites with distinct emission properties were obtained by encapsulating MPA-AuNCs in either ZnS QDs or ZIF-8 shell, which were applied for discriminative chemical sensor and white light emitting diode respectively.

