FLUORESCENT NANOCOMPOSITES BASED ON GOLD NANOCLUSTERS FOR METAL ION DETECTION AND WHITE LIGHT EMITTING DIODES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR09141C, Paper
Yongjie Zhang, Ning Feng, Shujin Zhou, Xia Xin
Two nonocomposites with distinct emission properties were obtained by encapsulating MPA-AuNCs in either ZnS QDs or ZIF-8 shell, which were applied for discriminative chemical sensor and white light emitting diode respectively.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/QE0qKvI6_JE/D0NR09141C

