FLORENCE STREET WORKS

ven 10 luglio 2020

Nightworks will be undertaken on Florence Street, Cairns on Sunday 12 July and Monday 13 July from 8pm to 2am (weather permitting).

Pavement rehabilitation, sealing and line marking will be carried out on the traffic lanes of Florence St, from Sheridan St to Grafton Street.

The eastbound lanes of Florence Street, from Sheridan St to Grafton St, will be temporarily closed while these works are being undertaken with a single lane closure to apply to the westbound traffic lane. The intersections will remain open to traffic.

Motorists are asked to observe and obey traffic controllers.

Council appreciates your patience and cooperation during this time.