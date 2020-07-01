FLOATING ON CREATIVITY: SUPERBLIMP SPEEDS RENDERING WORKFLOWS WITH NVIDIA RTX GPUS

Rendering is a critical part of the design workflow. But as audiences and clients expect ever higher-quality graphics, agencies and studios must tap into the latest technology to keep up with rendering needs.

SuperBlimp, a creative production studio based just outside of London, knew there had to be a better way to achieve the highest levels of quality in the least amount of time. They’re leaving CPU rendering behind and moving to NVIDIA RTX GPUs, bringing significant acceleration to the rendering workflows for their unique productions.

After migrating to full GPU rendering, SuperBlimp experienced accelerated render times, making it easier to complete more iterations on their projects and develop creative visuals faster than before.

Blimping Ahead of Rendering With RTX

Because SuperBlimp is a small production studio, they needed the best performance at a low cost, so they turned to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPUs.

SuperBlimp had been using NVIDIA GPUs for the past few years, so they were already familiar with the power and performance of GPU acceleration. But they always had one foot in the CPU camp and needed to constantly switch between CPU and GPU rendering.

However, CPU render farms required too much storage space and took too much time. When SuperBlimp finally embraced full GPU rendering, they found RTX GPUs delivered the level of computing power they needed to create 3D graphics and animations on their laptops at a much quicker rate.

Powered by NVIDIA Turing, the most advanced GPU architecture for creators, RTX GPUs provide dedicated ray-tracing cores to help users speed up rendering performance and produce stunning visuals with photorealistic details.

And with NVIDIA Studio Drivers, the artists at SuperBlimp are achieving the best performance on their creative applications. NVIDIA Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of top creative applications, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Autodesk and more.

For one of their recent projects, an award-winning short film titled Playgrounds, SuperBlimp used Autodesk Maya for 3D modeling and Chaos Group’s V-Ray GPU software for rendering. V-Ray enabled the artists to create details that helped produce realistic surfaces, from metallic finishes to plastic materials.

“With NVIDIA GPUs, we saw render times reduce from 3 hours to 15 minutes. This puts us a great position to create compelling work,” said Antonio Milo, director at SuperBlimp. “GPU rendering opened the door for a tiny studio like us to design and produce even more eye-catching content than before.”

Now, SuperBlimp renders their projects using NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GTX 1080 Ti GPUs to bring incredible speeds for rendering, so their artists can complete creative projects with the powerful, flexible and high-quality performance they need.

