FLIGHT SAFETY INVESTIGATION REPORT FOR CT-114 TUTOR CRASH IN PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA

June 29, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Department of National Defence’s Airworthiness Investigative Authority has issued the final report in relation to a crash involving a CT-114 Tutor aircraft in Hampton, Georgia on October 13, 2019.

This document presents the findings pertaining to the cause of the crash, as well as recommendations and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

When: June 29, 2020

Where: On the Flight Safety Webpage

What: The release of the Flight Safety Investigation Report for the crash involving a CT-114 Tutor aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces Air Demonstration Team (Snowbirds), enroute to the Atlanta Air Show being held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.