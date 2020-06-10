mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
FLEXIBLE WORK: LIKELY OR LIP SERVICE BEYOND PANDEMIC?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, mer 10 giugno 2020 Flexible work has always been a drawcard for employees, but while managers have typically been reluctant to embrace flexible work arrangements, University of South Australia researchers warn that the topic is likely to become front and centre as employees return to the office after months of lockdown from COVID-19. Human resource management experts, UniSA’s Professor Carol Kulik and Dr Ruchi…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/flexible-work-likely-or-lip-service-beyond-pandemic/

