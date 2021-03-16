martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
FLEXIBLE PARTNERSHIPS CAN HELP MAKE NATO FIT FOR PURPOSE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 16 marzo 2021

After four years of “America First,” Washington’s return to a more cooperative tone has allies across the North Atlantic Treaty Organization breathing a collective sigh of relief. The shift comes at a pivotal moment, as members reassess strategic priorities in Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s NATO 2030 process, which aims to reshape the alliance and prepare the allies for future challenges.

But beyond the Biden administration’s changed style, geopolitical realities remain largely the same. Resources for defense budgets across allied capitals are stretched. As the pandemic rages on and economies struggle to recover, the picture is likely to worsen.

