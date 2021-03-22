lunedì, Marzo 22, 2021
Agenparl

FLEXIBLE ONLINE IN-DROPLET CELL/SYNTHETIC PARTICLE CONCENTRATION UTILIZING ALTERNATING CURRENT ELECTROTHERMAL-FLOW FIELD EFFECT TRANSISTOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Lab Chip, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0LC01328E, Paper
Haizhen Sun, Yukun Ren, Ye Tao, Tianyi Jiang, Hongyuan Jiang
Cell/particle concentration inside droplets holds the great potential in extending lab-in-a-droplet applications typically ranging from biological and chemical assays. Herein, we present an universal, massive and versatile technique, namely alternating…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/W36w4HdWykM/D0LC01328E

