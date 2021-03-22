FLEXIBLE ONLINE IN-DROPLET CELL/SYNTHETIC PARTICLE CONCENTRATION UTILIZING ALTERNATING CURRENT ELECTROTHERMAL-FLOW FIELD EFFECT TRANSISTOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021
Lab Chip, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0LC01328E, Paper
Haizhen Sun, Yukun Ren, Ye Tao, Tianyi Jiang, Hongyuan Jiang
Cell/particle concentration inside droplets holds the great potential in extending lab-in-a-droplet applications typically ranging from biological and chemical assays. Herein, we present an universal, massive and versatile technique, namely alternating…
