28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH JUAN GUAIDó, INTERIM PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 28, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 28, 2020

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

ATTACKS ON THE PEOPLE OF IDLIB

GOVERNMENT PLEDGES £500 MILLION TO BRING BACK HISTORIC RAIL LINES, IMPROVING CONNECTIVITY…

BOOST TO SUCCESSFUL GOVERNMENT ROUGH SLEEPING PROGRAMME

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH THE INCIDENT RESPONSE GROUP

BENIN : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT

Home » FLANDREAU MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

FLANDREAU MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 28 gennaio 2020

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Flandreau, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Cecil Long, age 67, was indicted on January 7, 2020.  He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on January 10, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $ fine, life of supervised release, and up to $300 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.  Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between August 31, 2010, and August 30, 2013, and between August 31, 2015, and August 30, 2016, Long knowingly engaged in, and attempted to engage in, sexual acts with a child who had not attained the age of 12.

The charges are merely accusations and Long is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. 

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.   

Long was released on bond pending trial, which has been set for March 17, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/flandreau-man-charged-with-aggravated-sexual-abuse-of-a-child

Related posts

FLANDREAU MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

Redazione

EAST BAY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS FOR MAKING CONDUIT CONTRIBUTIONS IN TWO U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGNS

Redazione

PENSACOLA EXECUTIVE SENTENCED TO 40 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRING WITH FOREIGN NATIONALS TO SHIP TECHNOLOGY TO IRAN

Redazione

KIRKVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH TRANSPORTATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Redazione

STREAMWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO NEARLY SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR ENTICING UNDERAGE BOY TO PRODUCE SEXUALLY EXPLICIT VIDEOS

Redazione

ONE-DAY PRISON SENTENCE VACATED AS RESULT OF U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE APPEAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More