United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Flandreau, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Cecil Long, age 67, was indicted on January 7, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on January 10, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $ fine, life of supervised release, and up to $300 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between August 31, 2010, and August 30, 2013, and between August 31, 2015, and August 30, 2016, Long knowingly engaged in, and attempted to engage in, sexual acts with a child who had not attained the age of 12.

The charges are merely accusations and Long is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.

Long was released on bond pending trial, which has been set for March 17, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/flandreau-man-charged-with-aggravated-sexual-abuse-of-a-child