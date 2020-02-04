(agenparl) – london mar 04 febbraio 2020

Latest news on the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 (Repeal) Bill [HL]

First reading took place on 3 February. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.

Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.

Summary of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 (Repeal) Bill [HL]

A bill to repeal the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011; to make provision about the dissolution of Parliament and the determination of polling days for parliamentary general elections; and for connected purposes