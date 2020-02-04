4 Febbraio 2020
FIXED-TERM PARLIAMENTS ACT 2011 (REPEAL)

Latest Bill

This Bill
is being prepared for publication.

Latest news on the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 (Repeal) Bill [HL] >

First reading took place on 3 February. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.

Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.

Summary of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011 (Repeal) Bill [HL] >
A bill to repeal the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011; to make provision about the dissolution of Parliament and the determination of polling days for parliamentary general elections; and for connected purposes

Fonte/Source: http://services.parliament.uk/bills/2019-20/fixedtermparliamentsact2011repeal.html

