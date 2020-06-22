lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Breaking News

THIRTY-SECOND PLENARY SESSION: ADOPTED DOCUMENTS

COMING SOON: GLOBAL FINANCIAL STABILITY REPORT UPDATE, JUNE 2020

DESIGNATION OF ADDITIONAL CHINESE MEDIA ENTITIES AS FOREIGN MISSIONS

DESIGNATION OF ADDITIONAL CHINESE MEDIA ENTITIES AS FOREIGN MISSIONS

EU-CHINA SUMMIT: DEFENDING EU INTERESTS AND VALUES IN A COMPLEX AND VITAL…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 22 JUNE…

SICUREZZA, SALVINI: DUE ROGHI NEL CAMPO ROM DI CASTEL ROMANO, VIA RAGGI…

TRENTA ANNI FA SPARIVA IL “CHECKPOINT CHARLIE”, ULTIMO SIMBOLO DELLA GUERRA FREDDA

L’INDUSTRIA PETROLIFERA CINESE E’ IN CRISI, ANCHE LA HILONG HOLDING FALLISCE E…

MYANMAR. IL CARDINALE BO: PROTEGGERE I DIRITTI DEGLI SFOLLATI

Agenparl

FIVE PRIORITIES FOR CORPORATE INDIA IN THE NEXT NORMAL AFTER COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 22 giugno 2020 Address urgent issues
NEW FROM MCKINSEY & COMPANY
Five priorities for corporate India in the next normal after COVID-19
—————————————————————————
By opening our emails or clicking on links, you agree to our use of cookies and web tracking technology.
You received this email because you subscribed to our India alert list.
Manage Subscriptions
Unsubscribe
—————————————————————————
Copyright 2020 | McKinsey & Company, 3 World Trade Center, 175 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More