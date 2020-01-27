(AGENPARL) – London lun 27 gennaio 2020

Two men and three teenagers have been jailed for life to serve a total of at least 116 years for the murder of 19-year-old Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck in Wood Green.

Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, () of Park Lane, Tottenham and Tyrell Graham, 18, () of St Helens Place, Leyton were found guilty on Friday, 6 December of killing Kamali and the attempted murder of a second man, aged 20.

Cookhorn was also found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent.

On Monday, 27 January both were sentenced to life imprisonment, Cookhorn to serve a minimum of 28 years and Graham to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Three 17-year-old males [C; D; E] were also convicted of Kamali’s murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the second man.

Graham, [C] and [E] pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at an earlier hearing.

Reporting restrictions were lifted today and the teenagers can be named as [C] Jayden O’Neil-Crichlow,17 (), [D] Shane Lyons, 17 () and [E] Ojay Hamilton, 17 ().

All were sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 21 years.

The jury heard the group had intended to cause serious injury on the night of Friday, 22 February 2019. The evening before the attack on Kamali and the other victim, the group had parked a car, a silver Peugeot 307 on the Broadwater Farm Estate.

On the night of the murder, the group of seven males, including the five defendants and two unknown individuals, set off on bicycles towards Wood Green at around 19:00hrs to search for suspected rival gang members who may also have been out that evening. They were armed with at least five knives, including a machete and a small sword, a handgun and a shotgun.

On approaching Lordship Lane near the Vue cinema complex, the group saw the victims who themselves were with two others. The defendants immediately dropped their bicycles and produced knives and the firearm. Cookhorn fired shots at the victims. These missed the target and one bullet was later recovered in a nearby shop, having travelled through an open door, narrowly missing customers and staff.

The victims’ group prepared for a fight but changed their minds and decided to flee when Cookhorn fired his handgun.

The defendants began to chase after the victims, brandishing their weapons in plain sight and with little consideration for members of the public who were out socially.

A short chase followed which saw the victims’ group divide into two pairs. Kamali and the other victim ran back towards their parked car, while the other two escaped unharmed.

After losing two of the victims, the defendants returned to their bicycles and went back after Kamali and the other victim, who had now run off in different directions.

The defendants’ group soon caught up with the 20-year-old victim and surrounded him. With the victim now encircled, the defendants viciously attacked him, stabbing him eight times and shooting him once in the buttock. However, their attack was interrupted when Kamali – who had managed to return to his parked car – drove towards the defendants in a failed attempt to frighten them off.

The defendants turned their attention to Kamali and began to strike the vehicle’s windows and windscreen with their weapons. Kamali tried to escape by reversing his car away but became stuck when he backed into several parked cars on Vincent Road. He left his car and ran into a hairdresser’s across the road hoping to barricade himself inside.

However, the defendants followed and Kamali suffered fatal stab injuries.

The defendants then fled on their bikes back to their parked car at the Broadwater Farm Estate, where they changed their clothes and left the area.

Police were called to the scene at 20.09hrs. The London Ambulance Service’s paramedics immediately began to attend to both the victims and transported them to hospital.

Despite the efforts of doctors, Kamali was pronounced dead shortly after 03.00hrs on Saturday, 23 February.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime began their investigation that involved hundreds of hours of CCTV pieced together to understand the route taken by the defendants, and forensic analysis of multiple crime scenes across Wood Green.

The families were contacted and supported by specialist liaison officers, who regularly updated them throughout the investigation.

Graham was the first to be arrested by detectives on Sunday, 21 April and charged the next day with murder and attempted murder.

The second arrest came the following month. Cookhorn was arrested on Thursday, 2 May and charged the next day. O’Neil-Crichlow was arrested on Thursday, 16 May and charged the next day.

Detectives arrested Lyons and Hamilton, both aged just 16 at the time, on Wednesday, 10 July before charging them the following day with murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, Specialist Crime, said: “So desperate were the defendants to continue their petty postcode rivalry, the gang launched their gun and knife attack outside a busy cinema and several restaurants packed with people and children enjoying their Friday night.

“Having chased down Kamali and his friend like a pack of animals they set about them with a ferocity I have rarely seen. Not content with the damage they had caused that night they then boasted about their murderous exploits in amateurish drill videos.

“In truth, there are no winners, no bragging rights or anything to be proud of. One man is dead, another has life-changing injuries, a family is utterly bereft and five young men will spend the best days of their lives behind bars.

“I want to pay tribute to Kamali’s family who throughout this trial have maintained their dignity in very difficult circumstances.

“If you are caught up in a gang, or you know someone who is, please take advantage of the support services and diversion schemes available to you – before it’s too late. Visit the charity website, Fearless.org. They are independent from police. They offer advice on where to get support, and will let you pass on information about crime 100 per cent anonymously.”

If you have information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in criminal activity and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Both charities Crimestoppers and Fearless.org are 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address. The information you provide may save a life. #TacklingViolenceTogether

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/five-jailed-for-wood-green-murder-392682?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news