giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

LA CHIESA IN INDIA: NO ALLA NUOVA LEGGE FISCALE, A RISCHIO LE…

DIVIDED BY DEGREES: ANGUS DEATON ON HOW MORE AMERICANS WITHOUT B.A.’S ARE…

كلمة وزير الإعلام بمناسبة اليوم العالمي لمكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص

CASO OPEN ARMS, I GIORNI CONTESTATI E LE DIFFERENZE TRA SALVINI E…

OPEN ARMS: CALABRIA (FI), BRUTTA PAGINA PER ISTITUZIONI E POLITICA

THE CENTRAL BANK TRANSPARENCY CODE

NHS-FUNDED NURSING CARE RATES FOR 2019 TO 2021

EDIZIONE 2020 DELL’APPUNTAMENTO ESTIVO CON PAPA LUCIANI

CORONAVIRUS: DE LUCA (PD), SANITà PIù FORTE GRAZIE A FINANZIAMENTO BEI

FASE 3: CARNEVALI (PD), Sì A FRONTE TRASVERSALE PER OCCUPAZIONE DONNE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » FIVE ARRESTED BY NCA OFFICERS OVER ROTHERHAM ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

FIVE ARRESTED BY NCA OFFICERS OVER ROTHERHAM ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 30 luglio 2020

Five men have been arrested in connection with allegations of abuse relating to four girls in Rotherham.

The offences are alleged to have taken place around 20 years ago, when the girls were aged between 11 and 16.

National Crime Agency officers working as part of Operation Stovewood made the arrests over the course of three days this week starting on Tuesday.

Four of those detained live in Rotherham, the other in Leeds. All were aged between 38 and 50. They were questioned and then released while investigations continue.

Philip Marshall, senior investigating officer for Operation Stovewood, said:

“Our priority in all these investigations is to support victims, and I’d urge anyone who was the victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 to come speak to us in the strictest of confidence. We will do all we can to support you”

“Operations like those that have taken place this week demonstrate that we, together with partners in South Yorkshire, are determined to bring offenders to justice, and more arrests are to come.”

Victims or witnesses who might have information to help investigations can find contact details on the Stovewood pages of the National Crime Agency’s website www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/Stovewood.

Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK.

To date 134 people have been arrested, with 20 convicted and sentenced to jail terms totaling 248 years.

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/five-arrested-by-nca-officers-over-rotherham-abuse-allegations

Post collegati

SEC CHARGES CEO AND COMPANY WITH DEFRAUDING FIRST RESPONDERS AND OTHERS OUT OF MILLIONS

Redazione

30 LUG 2020 – IL FUTURO PER FIRENZE. DMITRIJ PALAGI E ANTONELLA BUNDU (SINISTRA PROGETTO COMUNE): “O RICETTIVO-TURISTICO O NIENTE. LE RICETTE POST COVID-19 DELLA GIUNTA UGUALI AL PRE-COVID

Redazione

TURISMO: REGIONE SOSTIENE INVESTIMENTI PUBBLICO PRIVATI A SAPPADA

Redazione

SEAFARERS CLOSE TO BREAKING POINT, WARNS SHIPMANAGER

Redazione

MTUR DESTINA R$ 6,5 MILHõES PARA INFRAESTRUTURA TURíSTICA NA REGIãO DA SERRA DA CAPIVARA

Redazione

THE JULY 27, 2020 TRANSACTIONS REPORT: HOUSING PROGRAMS FOR THE TROUBLED ASSET RELIEF PROGRAM IS NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More