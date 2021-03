(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 06 marzo 2021

A money launderer who conducted his business using an encrypted phone has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison following an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership, a joint initiative between the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/five-and-a-half-years-in-jail-for-drug-dealing-money-launderer