FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE

Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Crustaceans as Fisheries Resources: General Overview Caleb Gardner, Reginald A. Watson, Anes Dwi Jayanti, Suadi Junaidi, Mohsen AlHusaini and Gordon H. Kruse
Chapter 2. Crab Fisheries Bradley G. Stevens and Thomas J. Miller
Chapter 3. Lobster Fisheries Richard A. Wahle, Adrian J. Linnane, and Amalia M. Harrington
Chapter 4. Shrimp Fisheries Raymond T. Bauer
Chapter 5. Squat Lobster Fisheries Mariano J. Diez
Chapter 6. Krill Fishery So Kawaguchi and Stephen Nicol
Chapter 7. Marginal Marine Crustacean Fisheries Boris A. López
Chapter 8. Inland Crustacean Fisheries Miles Abadilla, W. Ray McClain, Taku Sato, Luis M. Mejía-Ortiz and Miguel A. Penna-Díaz
Chapter 9. Freshwater Caridean Culture Wagner C. Valenti and Dallas L. Flickinger
Chapter 10. Penaeid Shrimp Aquaculture Claude E. Boyd and Lauren N. Jescovitch
Chapter 11. Crayfish Aquaculture W. Ray McClain
Chapter 12. Lobster Culture Andrew Jeffs, Carly Daniels and Kevin Heasman
Chapter 13. Marine Ornamental Decapods – Collection, Culture and Conservation Ricardo Calado
Chapter 14. Planktonic Crustacean Culture – Live Planktonic Crustaceans as Live Feed for Finfish and Shrimps in Aquaculture Per Meyer Jepsen, Kristian Syberg, Guillaume Drillet and Benni Winding Hansen
Chapter 15. Ecological Factors in the Emergence of Pathogens in Commercially Important Crustaceans Jeffrey D. Shields and Juan Pablo Huchin-Mian
Chapter 16. Parasitic Crustaceans Barbara F. Nowak, Melissa B. Martin and Sebastián Boltaña
Chapter 17. Marine Crustaceans as Bioindicators: Amphipods as Case Study Carlos Navarro-Barranco, Macarena Ros, José M. Tierno de Figueroa and José M. Guerra García
Chapter 18. Crustaceans Used in Biotechnology María Cecilia Gortari and Roque Alberto Hours
Chapter 19. Management and Handling of Commercial Crustaceans Adam Powell, Sara Barrento and Daniel M. Cowing
Index
