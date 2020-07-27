FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 27 luglio 2020

Chapter 1. Crustaceans as Fisheries Resources: General Overview Caleb Gardner, Reginald A. Watson, Anes Dwi Jayanti, Suadi Junaidi, Mohsen AlHusaini and Gordon H. Kruse

Chapter 2. Crab Fisheries Bradley G. Stevens and Thomas J. Miller

Chapter 3. Lobster Fisheries Richard A. Wahle, Adrian J. Linnane, and Amalia M. Harrington

Chapter 4. Shrimp Fisheries Raymond T. Bauer

Chapter 5. Squat Lobster Fisheries Mariano J. Diez

Chapter 6. Krill Fishery So Kawaguchi and Stephen Nicol

Chapter 7. Marginal Marine Crustacean Fisheries Boris A. López

Chapter 8. Inland Crustacean Fisheries Miles Abadilla, W. Ray McClain, Taku Sato, Luis M. Mejía-Ortiz and Miguel A. Penna-Díaz

Chapter 9. Freshwater Caridean Culture Wagner C. Valenti and Dallas L. Flickinger

Chapter 10. Penaeid Shrimp Aquaculture Claude E. Boyd and Lauren N. Jescovitch

Chapter 11. Crayfish Aquaculture W. Ray McClain

Chapter 12. Lobster Culture Andrew Jeffs, Carly Daniels and Kevin Heasman

Chapter 13. Marine Ornamental Decapods – Collection, Culture and Conservation Ricardo Calado

Chapter 14. Planktonic Crustacean Culture – Live Planktonic Crustaceans as Live Feed for Finfish and Shrimps in Aquaculture Per Meyer Jepsen, Kristian Syberg, Guillaume Drillet and Benni Winding Hansen

Chapter 15. Ecological Factors in the Emergence of Pathogens in Commercially Important Crustaceans Jeffrey D. Shields and Juan Pablo Huchin-Mian

Chapter 16. Parasitic Crustaceans Barbara F. Nowak, Melissa B. Martin and Sebastián Boltaña

Chapter 17. Marine Crustaceans as Bioindicators: Amphipods as Case Study Carlos Navarro-Barranco, Macarena Ros, José M. Tierno de Figueroa and José M. Guerra García

Chapter 18. Crustaceans Used in Biotechnology María Cecilia Gortari and Roque Alberto Hours

Chapter 19. Management and Handling of Commercial Crustaceans Adam Powell, Sara Barrento and Daniel M. Cowing

Index