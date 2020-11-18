FISCAL POLICY FELLOWSHIP (U.S.)

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), mer 18 novembre 2020

The ICCT seeks a highly self-motivated, enthusiastic individual to contribute primarily to research projects on fiscal policies and their impact in leading vehicle markets. The length of the fellowship is negotiable, from 9 to 12 months, and also depends on the individual’s legal working permit.

Position responsibilities

Investigate the impact of electrification on government revenue and potential remedy approaches in the leading EV markets (U.S., EU, China, India);

Lead the statistical study: Vehicle taxes driving CO 2 reductions – A statistical analysis of the effectiveness of fiscal policies;

reductions – A statistical analysis of the effectiveness of fiscal policies; Provide technical support to targeted countries in designing a budget-neutral feebate system and modeling the impact on the fleet;

Establish and maintain a repository of global vehicle and fuel taxation and fiscal incentives for all transportation modes;

Work and coordinate with fiscal policy researchers across different ICCT programs and country teams;

Support requests related to fiscal policies in emerging markets;

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

Bachelor’s degree (Master’s degree or comparable work experience preferred) in economics or statistics, environmental science, policy, or related discipline;

Demonstrable ability to undertake robust analysis that draws on methodologies from a range of disciplines including public policy, finance and economics;

Excellent statistics or economic analysis skills and experience;

Ability to think independently, collaborate effectively, and solve problems pragmatically;

Ability to communicate methods, results, and recommendations from complex qualitative and quantitative analysis to both expert and non-technical audiences;

Some understanding of fiscal policies, financing structure of the transportation or energy sector, and government financial mechanisms is preferred;

Proficiency in Excel is required; familiarity with other data software such as Stata, Python and R is preferred;

Strong ability in spoken and written English is required; proficiency in a second language is preferred.

Position details

This is a full-time, temporary position (40 hours/week) ranging from 9 to 12 months. The expected start time of the fellowship is mid-February 2021 or later. The offer includes health insurance and a competitive salary, depending on experience and education. The position(s) will be based in the ICCT’s Washington, D.C. or San Francisco office with remote working necessary through at least 6/30/21 due to COVID-19.

How to Apply

Please apply here. Combine your resume and cover letter in one file and use the other attachment for your writing sample in English (no more than 10 pages), OR provide links to your writing samples by January 10, 2021. Please state your ideal start date and fellowship duration. Applications without writing samples will be given less priority.

Fonte/Source: https://theicct.org/job-postings/fiscal-policy-fellowship-us