FIRST STEPS TOWARDS A STABLE NEON COMPOUND: OBSERVATION AND BONDING ANALYSIS OF [B12(CN)11NE]−

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,4591-4594
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01423K, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Martin Mayer, Markus Rohdenburg, Valentin van Lessen, Marc C. Nierstenhöfer, Edoardo Aprà, Simon Grabowsky, Knut R. Asmis, Carsten Jenne, Jonas Warneke
A neon containing molecular anion is observed and analyzed.
