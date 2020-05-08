FIRST REGISTRATIONS OF PASSENGER CARS DECREASED BY 38,6 PER CENT IN APRIL 2020

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020 In April 2020 a total of 13,043 new motor vehicles were registered, of which 7,244 were automobiles. First registrations decreased by 26.3 per cent from the corresponding month of the previous year. In April the number of new passenger cars registered was 5,981, which was 38.6 per cent down from the year before. The share of new diesel-driven passenger cars was 17.2 per cent. These data are based on the Traffic Affairs Register of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) and they have been produced by Statistics Finland. The numbers are exclusive of the vehicles on the Åland Islands.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/merek/2020/04/merek_2020_04_2020-05-07_tie_001_en.html