(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CY00700A, Paper
Jun Ke, Yangdong Wang, Chuan-Ming Wang
Hydrogenation of CO2 to methanol, ethanol and other oxygenates is an emerging attractive process in C1 chemistry but remains a great challenge not least because of the intrinsic inertness of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/TKenwA5JQoU/D1CY00700A

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here